Cynthia M. Allen: Social distancing is one thing, but we can't abandon our communities over coronavirus

That is even more destructive than a virus.

Two short weeks ago, a friend commented that if a family in our circle found themselves ill or short on supplies, the rest of us would happily pitch in to help, even if that meant sacrificing for our own families. (Yes, even toilet paper!)

“We have a village,” she said.

But not everybody does.

Yes, it’s hard to build community when you’re self-quarantining.

It’s certainly not the ideal time to get involved in your church or start volunteering at the local food bank.

But it is definitely time to turn our attentions to those around us.

That means checking in on relatives and friends. Making sure our neighbors, especially those in vulnerable populations, have what they need.

That might mean sharing or rationing our own supplies (I’m talking about you, toilet paper hoarders) or finding ways to support health care workers. We might seek ways to support families without child care.

Those of us able to use the extra time with our kids should do it profitably — less TV, more books and games.