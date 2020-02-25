Cynthia M. Allen: Politics, court hearings make the case of baby on life support harder to bear

But now, politics has entered the scene. And judges, and courts. And that has to make Lewis’s own personal tragedy all the more acute.

Tinslee’s case has become the cause celebre for Texas Right to Life, a group that occupies the far-right of the anti-abortion movement. They have rushed to Lewis’s aid, taking up her legal case in an effort to bring down a flawed but redeemable statute that should be modified — to favor the wishes of families — but not eliminated.

Perhaps the group’s intentions are pure, but one gets a sneaking sense they are exploiting a vulnerable mother in her darkest hour.

It’s reasonable to want Lewis to have agency over her daughter’s fate. And it should be the benefit of a free and just society that any decision about Tinslee’s future — even a foolish or wrong-headed one — should be made exclusively by her mother.

But it’s also reasonable to believe that ceasing medical interventions and allowing Tinslee to pass from this life into the next is a life-honoring action.

Courageously accepting natural death, our own and of those we love, has its own profound dignity and blessing.

That might be the conclusion Lewis would come to on her own, if there weren’t so many people, so many parties, so many systems, trying to come to one for her.

Cynthia M. Allen is a columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Readers may send her email at cmallen@star-telegram.com.

