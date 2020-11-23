Commentary: Thanksgiving disrupted: This is the year to embrace doing something different

Thanksgiving, the mother of all family dinners, is a potent ritual. With rich aromas and special foods, it connects us to our childhoods and to previous generations, often through the passing down of family recipes. Thanksgiving makes us feel that we’re part of something bigger than ourselves, when we see our extended family and remember our past gatherings.

But any vibrant ritual also has to be able to adapt and flex to accommodate change. We already do this every Thanksgiving to some extent, since a year’s passing inevitably brings new developments — a daughter will be spending the holiday with her partner’s family, a spouse serving in the military is stationed overseas, a grandparent has died and left an empty seat.

It is the push and pull of continuity on the one hand and change on the other that gives Thanksgiving its texture and vitality. But this year, the change is being forced upon us since we’ve been advised to have small gatherings, if we gather at all.

So maybe this is the year you hold a virtual cooking class to make sure those near and dear know how to properly prepare a turkey. It could be a perfect opportunity to record family tales via Zoom, without signaling to your relatives that you want to preserve their stories before they die.