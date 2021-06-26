Commentary: Stop deporting essential workers who keep America running

Since then, the Republican Party — hijacked by its nativist fringe — has reliably chosen xenophobia over American workers’ well-being.

Citizenship for essential workers would inject $989 billion into the economy, create hundreds of thousands of jobs and boost American workers’ wages, according to a recent study by the Center for American Progress and economists at the University of California, Davis. The study looked at the impact of four different legalization scenarios. Giovanni Peri, co-author of the study, says creating a path to citizenship for all undocumented people — as proposed in President Joe Biden’s U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 — would have the biggest impact, boosting gross domestic product by $1.7 trillion. “This reform could fully fund the infrastructure bill,” he told me.

But Biden’s ambitious immigration reform bill has lost some traction. The focus has shifted to narrower measures focused on specific groups, such as “Dreamers” and people with temporary protected status (through the American Dream and Promise Act) or farmworkers (through the Farm Workforce Modernization Act). Those bills passed the House with bipartisan support but are unlikely to meet the 60-vote filibuster threshold in the Senate.