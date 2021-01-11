Commentary: Our Light At the End of the Tunnel

It is easy to overstate the obvious. Our world has endured mental and physical anguish that takes us back to some of our darkest days, including wars, terrorism, hazards of nature, and personal failure.

COVID feels like a villainous twist on a theme, maybe setting a new standard for fear, isolation, and a pervasive sense of loss. We wonder whether there is a future that we want to be part of. I’m here to write, there is.

It’s the old adage, “There is a light at the end of the tunnel.” Of course, we don’t know how long the tunnel is until we break forth into light. We only know that it has been long so far.

A little research into the tunnel expression reveals that it was born in 1879 by George Eliot, who wrote after enduring severe illness:

“I had a rather severe relapse, and though I am getting out of the tunnel into daylight, this renewal of weakness taken with the dreary prospects of the weather under which nothing ripens and fruits hardly escape rotting.”

In plain words, Eliot was able to visualize a “light” at the end of a tunnel—a moment of optimism—amidst the rotting fruit. We have since borrowed this timeless saying to remind ourselves to find hope after a siege of darkness. The question, though, is how.