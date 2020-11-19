Commentary: Maybe we know what we want

We want the president to govern from the center.

We want Congress to legislate from the center.

I also think we know what we want in presidential character. It may seem more a matter of knowing it when we see it than being able to describe it. But I think what we want can be described. And I think it is four things:

First, we want the president to be able to articulate our common vision and values — especially in moments of national expectation or crisis. He or she needs to be a head of state in those moments. Franklin Roosevelt could do that. John F. Kennedy could. Ronald Reagan could.

Second, we want the president to protect the common good. As Joe Biden said the other day “that’s the job.” Be the threat terror, disease, a foreign power or unfair trade practices, we expect the president to be, once in office, more the commander in chief than the head of his party. Dwight Eisenhower was that and Gerald Ford was too, in his brief term.

Third, notwithstanding a healthy skepticism about “progress,” and how we measure it, we expect the president, to the extent that it is possible, to lead us forward, not backward. As Obama once said, “Better is still better.”