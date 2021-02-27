Commentary: Greater Minnesota’s housing market is broken — and it’s holding our communities back

There is a well-known adage about buying a new car that says you lose $1,000 the second you drive off the lot.

In many Greater Minnesota communities, that same theory applies to housing. If you are able to build a house, you lose money before you even unlock the front door — except instead of $1,000 you’re out upwards of $30,000.

In other words, the housing market in Greater Minnesota is broken.

Despite the pandemic, many manufacturers and businesses in Greater Minnesota are facing a worker shortage. Digi-Key in Thief River Falls has dozens of openings for jobs that offer good wages and benefits. The company plans to expand, adding approximately 1,000 jobs over the next decade, but the lack of market-rate housing remains a big obstacle to recruitment. A 2012 study recommended building 900 new units in Thief River Falls by 2022, but less than half that has been constructed so far.