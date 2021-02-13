Commentary: Child care crisis prevents economic growth in Greater Minnesota

While state and federal grants have helped, many providers are hanging on by a thread and some have opted to close indefinitely.

As communities look to reopen and repair their struggling economies, addressing the child care crisis is vital. Workers cannot rejoin the workforce unless they have safe, reliable child care. Likewise, our cities cannot attract new businesses and families unless we have a strong child care system.

The child care crisis is a multi-layered problem. Child care workers endure long hours, often for low wages and no benefits. In most Greater Minnesota cities you can earn more money working at the local gas station.

Further, 65% of the child care capacity in Greater Minnesota is covered by in-home providers, compared to 30% in the metro area. This leads to additional volatility in the marketplace as fewer in-home providers remain in the business for the long-haul.

Unfortunately, there is no one-size-fits-all fix. However, there are ways to begin to address this problem. The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC) and Greater Minnesota Partnership (GMNP) are pursuing several bills this legislative session that aim to meet the most immediate need, which is to encourage more child care providers to join (and stay in) the industry and create more child care capacity.