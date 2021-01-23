Commentary: Cash relief for the poor now: Andrew Yang says he can deliver on Martin Luther King Jr.’s promise

This program is particularly needed now as the pandemic laid bare just how tenuous life is in the city for millions of New Yorkers. Still, it was not the root cause of our social and economic ills; the city has suffered from profound economic inequality for quite some time.

New York City now has an official unemployment rate about double the national average. The number would be even worse if the labor participation rate was taken into account. Working-age women and men throughout the five boroughs are opting out of even looking for jobs because the prospects are so grim here. The status quo has failed us.

Cash relief enables us to break away from the antiquated, paternalistic thinking that government should create barriers and strict regulations around how lower-income people should make use of their resources. We will fundamentally shift the dynamic of government aid by empowering New Yorkers to make their own decisions.

By and large, the initial New Yorkers who will benefit from cash relief have been failed by government anyway, and we should move away from a heavy-handed approach.