Commentary: Biden and both Koreas

Both Koreas, North and South, confront Joe Biden with what may be the most perplexing foreign policy problem of his presidency.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un never began to give up his nuclear program after his summit with Donald Trump in Singapore in June 2018. Their brief joint statement promised their commitment to a “nuclear-free Korean peninsula,” but Kim made clear at this month’s congress of his ruling Workers’ Party that nuclear power remains the essential feature of his foreign policy.

Trump has gone on claiming to have averted a second Korean War, but he cut short his second summit with Kim in Hanoi in February 2019 when Kim held fast against any firm promise on denuclearization. Then, amid renewed hopes, Trump got nowhere with Kim during a meeting at Panmunjom on the line between the two Koreas four months later.

Choices range between “strategic patience,” the policy pursued when Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama, or renewed negotiations in search of compromise.

One factor that Biden must consider is the desire of South Korea’s left-leaning president, Moon Jae-in, for dialog. Moon should be among the first foreign leaders to call on Biden. He will impress on Biden his desire for attempting to renew talks.