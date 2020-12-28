Commentary: AOC and the ugly world of vaccination politics

“We are not more important then frontline workers, teachers, etc. who are making sacrifices everyday,” Omar tweeted on Sunday. “Which is why I won’t take it. People who need it most, should get it.” Omar’s choice puts her in agreement with Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Rand Paul — maybe the first and last time that’s likely to happen.

But AOC has good reason, beyond a self-serving, jump-the-line one, for getting vaccinated. As she tweeted, she had to “weigh the potential misinfo consequences of what wld happen if leaders urged ppl to take a new vaccine that we weren’t taking ourselves.”

COVID has taken a terrible toll among Black and Hispanic communities. In the spring, when New York City was the epicenter of the pandemic’s first wave, Ocasio-Cortez’s Bronx-Queens district was the epicenter of the epicenter. At one point the district, which is 58% Black and Hispanic, had more cases than all of Manhattan, despite having one million fewer inhabitants.