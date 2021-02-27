Commentary: An otherwise productive hearing on Capitol attack ruined for me

As a media critic, I have developed a pretty high tolerance for hypocrisy. But not when seeing Republican Sens. Ted Cruz, of Texas, and Josh Hawley, of Missouri, Tuesday questioning law enforcement authorities about Capitol security and choices they made before and during an insurrection. An attack which was fueled by a lie that the two senators helped spread was too much for me.

I, and I hope millions of others, will never forget how their outrageous challenge to President Joe Biden’s victory helped instigate the violence on Jan. 6, as much as they might sit in a Senate and House joint hearing now and act like they are responsible legislators, not the chief perpetrators of former President Donald Trump’s big lie that he won.

I have been looking forward to these hearings chaired by Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar since they were announced. There are so many unanswered questions about that insurrection, and Tuesday’s Joint Oversight Hearing on Security Failures During the Attack on the U.S. Capitol started to try and answer some of them. Progress was made on getting answers from the former sergeants-at-arms for the House and Senate and the former chief of Capitol Police on why they did not heed FBI warnings about a possible attack earlier in the week of Jan. 6 and why it took so long for them to seek help as they lost control of the Capitol. The conflicting testimony about who saw what intelligence warnings, and when, is troubling. Somebody looks to be lying, and Klobuchar promised follow-up in future hearings.