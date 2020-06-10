Colette Hyman: What type of policing does Winona need?

The murder of a black man by a white police officer should cause every community to engage in serious soul searching: What kind of police corps do we want? What do we need from an agency designed to “protect and serve”? What kind of community services do we want and need?
The murder of George Floyd and subsequent police actions in Minneapolis have laid bare ugly truths about the Minneapolis Police Department, but they also raise difficult questions about policing across the state and across the country.
We are fooling ourselves if we think that here in southeastern Minnesota we are immune to the forces that have led to this new incident of police brutality toward a person of color.
I know that a lot of folks around here are talking about the fact that just two years ago, on May 28, 2018, Goodview police officers responded to an incident of rowdiness at LaCanne Park by handcuffing two black teenagers and throwing them to the ground.
The Goodview Police Department promised a full review of the incident. Did we ever hear the outcome of that investigation? No report has ever been made public. And who do you think conducted the review? Members of another police department, “brothers in blue,” with no accountability to the people of Goodview.
This lack of police accountability, from Goodview to Minneapolis, has to make those folks feel pretty invincible!. Not to mention the increased military hardware that has been coming down to local police departments.
Since 1997, local law enforcement agencies have had access to surplus Department of Defense weaponry at no cost. This includes the personnel carriers, assault rifles, rubber bullets and pepper spray that have been displayed in all their glory across the nation in response to protesters demanding justice for the victims of police brutality.
Whether or not law enforcement agencies in our region are beneficiaries of the Pentagon’s 1033 weapons transfer program, we see evidence of police armor every time Winona Police Department officers drive by: ever notice that none of them drives “cruisers” anymore? These all seem to have been replaced by SUVs with tinted windows that further isolate police officers from community members and reinforce their protection from any sort of scrutiny and therefore their power over the men, women and children who live, work, learn and play in our city.
And one of those officers, representing an institution characterized by this kind of isolation from the community and lack of accountability, and empowered by weapons and tank-like vehicles, is posted, armed, at our high school — despite numerous requests from community members for the removal of an armed officer from the school.
Is this really the kind of policing our community wants and needs? I am sure that we could come up with many other ways to spend those resources that would improve the lives and learning of WSHS students.
How about more counselors instead of a police officer? After-school programs accessible to all students? Mental-health services for all who need them? Drug treatment facilities? Affordable housing?
I am sure that people all over the city could come up with lots of creative, constructive uses of resources now being gobbled up by the Winona Police Department that could lead to a safer, healthier, and more vibrant community for all. Wouldn’t that be a useful conversation to have across our city?
Colette Hyman has lived in Winona since 1990.
