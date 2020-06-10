Colette Hyman: What type of policing does Winona need?
0 comments

Colette Hyman: What type of policing does Winona need?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Colette Hyman

Colette Hyman

The murder of a black man by a white police officer should cause every community to engage in serious soul searching: What kind of police corps do we want? What do we need from an agency designed to “protect and serve”? What kind of community services do we want and need?

The murder of George Floyd and subsequent police actions in Minneapolis have laid bare ugly truths about the Minneapolis Police Department, but they also raise difficult questions about policing across the state and across the country.

We are fooling ourselves if we think that here in southeastern Minnesota we are immune to the forces that have led to this new incident of police brutality toward a person of color.

I know that a lot of folks around here are talking about the fact that just two years ago, on May 28, 2018, Goodview police officers responded to an incident of rowdiness at LaCanne Park by handcuffing two black teenagers and throwing them to the ground.

The Goodview Police Department promised a full review of the incident. Did we ever hear the outcome of that investigation? No report has ever been made public. And who do you think conducted the review? Members of another police department, “brothers in blue,” with no accountability to the people of Goodview.

This lack of police accountability, from Goodview to Minneapolis, has to make those folks feel pretty invincible!. Not to mention the increased military hardware that has been coming down to local police departments.

Since 1997, local law enforcement agencies have had access to surplus Department of Defense weaponry at no cost. This includes the personnel carriers, assault rifles, rubber bullets and pepper spray that have been displayed in all their glory across the nation in response to protesters demanding justice for the victims of police brutality.

Whether or not law enforcement agencies in our region are beneficiaries of the Pentagon’s 1033 weapons transfer program, we see evidence of police armor every time Winona Police Department officers drive by: ever notice that none of them drives “cruisers” anymore? These all seem to have been replaced by SUVs with tinted windows that further isolate police officers from community members and reinforce their protection from any sort of scrutiny and therefore their power over the men, women and children who live, work, learn and play in our city.

And one of those officers, representing an institution characterized by this kind of isolation from the community and lack of accountability, and empowered by weapons and tank-like vehicles, is posted, armed, at our high school — despite numerous requests from community members for the removal of an armed officer from the school.

Is this really the kind of policing our community wants and needs? I am sure that we could come up with many other ways to spend those resources that would improve the lives and learning of WSHS students.

How about more counselors instead of a police officer? After-school programs accessible to all students? Mental-health services for all who need them? Drug treatment facilities? Affordable housing?

I am sure that people all over the city could come up with lots of creative, constructive uses of resources now being gobbled up by the Winona Police Department that could lead to a safer, healthier, and more vibrant community for all. Wouldn’t that be a useful conversation to have across our city?

Colette Hyman has lived in Winona since 1990.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: There can be no getting along without reform
Columnists

Commentary: There can be no getting along without reform

For decades, video cameras have captured incidents of police brutality involving people of color. Yet despite this documented record of cruelty, our criminal justice system has failed to bring justice and accountability to victims and policymakers have failed to end racial injustice across America. Now, in the midst of protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, we are ...

Commentary: Confederate monuments institutionalize racism. Take them all down. Now
Columnists

Commentary: Confederate monuments institutionalize racism. Take them all down. Now

A racist civic sculpture celebrating white supremacy was taken down off its pedestal on Tuesday in Alexandria, Va. The action, dramatic and long overdue, represents a sliver of light piercing the current gloom. The bronze figure of a lone Confederate soldier, positioned to face due south, had stood for 131 years in the city's historic core, just seven short miles from the White House and eight ...

Commentary: In threatening to shoot rioters, Trump takes a page from George Wallace's playbook
Columnists

Commentary: In threatening to shoot rioters, Trump takes a page from George Wallace's playbook

In a tweet about violent protests in Minneapolis over the death of a black man in police custody, President Donald Trump thundered: "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen ... Any difficulty and we will assume control but when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Twitter, as part of its newfound vigilance about Trump's rants, appended a note ...

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people
Columnists

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people

Americans of all stripes are taking to the streets to protest the unjust killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police - and the larger issues of police brutality and institutional racism in our society. The vast majority of Americans support these protests. But if you're white and among the paltry 14% of people who don't, one might think the recent international humiliation of ...

Commentary: Evangelicals can't bridge racial divides with reconciliation overtures alone
Columnists

Commentary: Evangelicals can't bridge racial divides with reconciliation overtures alone

Evangelical leaders hesitated to criticize President Donald Trump after he ordered police and military authorities to use tear gas and rubber bullets to remove peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park near the White House so he could get his picture taken in front of nearby St. John's Episcopal Church. Trump's purpose in creating the photo op was not immediately clear, but it hardly seems a ...

Commentary: In a nasty push, Republicans want immunity for companies that negligently spread COVID-19
Columnists

Commentary: In a nasty push, Republicans want immunity for companies that negligently spread COVID-19

It will happen, many thousands of times, and in every conceivable permutation: People will contract COVID-19 because of someone else's actions and will seek compensation. How should we handle such liability claims as a society? Mitch McConnell, gatekeeper of the Senate, has an idea. First, immunize all businesses. It would mean, as an example, that even if your boss fails to provide safeguards ...

+10
Commentary: Trump's rejection of WHO and other global pacts leaves America on its own
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's rejection of WHO and other global pacts leaves America on its own

  • Updated

President Donald Trump's announcement last week that he would terminate U.S. membership in the World Health Organization is but the latest in a long list of decisions he has made to walk away from international institutions and agreements. From his first days in office, Trump has maintained that putting America first meant dumping trade accords, terminating arms control treaties and ending ...

Commentary: USAs for All: All Americans would benefit from personal rainy day funds
Columnists

Commentary: USAs for All: All Americans would benefit from personal rainy day funds

After pandemics and economic recessions, people tend to save a little more than they did before, to better prepare for future unknowns. To make savings a little easier, a new idea is gaining popularity: Universal savings accounts. USAs would help every American save for a rainy day, save to start a business or save to grow their family. In the next coronavirus package, Congress should create ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News