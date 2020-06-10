Colette Hyman: What type of policing does Winona need?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The murder of a black man by a white police officer should cause every community to engage in serious soul searching: What kind of police corps do we want? What do we need from an agency designed to “protect and serve”? What kind of community services do we want and need?

The murder of George Floyd and subsequent police actions in Minneapolis have laid bare ugly truths about the Minneapolis Police Department, but they also raise difficult questions about policing across the state and across the country.

We are fooling ourselves if we think that here in southeastern Minnesota we are immune to the forces that have led to this new incident of police brutality toward a person of color.

I know that a lot of folks around here are talking about the fact that just two years ago, on May 28, 2018, Goodview police officers responded to an incident of rowdiness at LaCanne Park by handcuffing two black teenagers and throwing them to the ground.

The Goodview Police Department promised a full review of the incident. Did we ever hear the outcome of that investigation? No report has ever been made public. And who do you think conducted the review? Members of another police department, “brothers in blue,” with no accountability to the people of Goodview.