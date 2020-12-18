Chris Miller: Why the jail project must move forward

What happens if the jail closes with no alternative for booking, evaluation, and holding? I feel I can’t allow this to happen due to the safety concerns for those who are arrested and for our law enforcement officers. In addition, a no jail alternative is substantially more expensive for the county as well as, possibly, city police departments. The jail provides a local place for booking, evaluation of medical and mental health, and for holding folks to stabilize them if they are out of control. Without that, law enforcement officers will need to call around to find a jail willing to take the arrestee and then drive there and back for every single arrest.

People who are in a bad state will spend hours in a squad car rather than getting help or being in a place where they pose less of a danger to themselves or others. Two licensed officers will need to accompany the person arrested on every single trip. This means either all the police departments or the county will need more staff. Right now, we use transport officers to move inmates to Houston or Wabasha County with an hourly rate of about half that of a licensed officer. We have already had situations where both Houston and Wabasha have refused to take certain prisoners.