Chris Meyer: Why the jail project must move forward

Are we expanding or over building the jail with the recommendation? I don’t believe so after better understanding the constraints imposed by the Minnesota Department of Corrections with respect to segregation of inmates in correctional facilities. Our jail administrator Steve Buswell recently explained the rules. Under DOC rules, he is required to separate prisoners by gender, classification (minimum, medium, maximum security), vulnerability, health issues, as well as several other criteria.

There would be 26 single and 27 double bunked units for a total of 80 beds. The cells are grouped into 7 pods, each with its own dayroom area. Inmates must be segregated and cannot share a dayroom so, for example, if we have one maximum security inmate that can remove 6-8 beds from availability in a single pod. Thus, how many folks that can be accommodated, really depends on the classification mix at any point in time, and, there will always be unoccupied beds. Based on data, the jail daily average is 50 inmates, so the 53 cells just meets the need.

Are lower inmate numbers as a result of COVID a sign that we should have less people in jail? There is no peer reviewed evidence to support this.