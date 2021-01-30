Cheers & Jeers

CHEERS: To Jasper Hedin, a junior who is leading the Winona Senior High boys basketball program to its best start since 2010-11. “He’s having a wonderful start to the season,” said Winhawks coach Kyle Martin said after Hedin scored 21 points in the team’s third win. “His confidence is rising as each game transpires and there are moments he feels like he can take over and we believe that. He’s looking great.”

JEERS: To Wisconsin’s vaccination rollout decision to place prisoners above manufacturing workers. We agree with the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, which pointed out that manufacturing workers were included in phase 1b in a federal plan but dropped to 1c in the Badger state. “Manufacturers have been essential to Wisconsin’s response to this virus for nearly a year — including modifications to produce critical medical supplies and personal protective equipment,” said Kurt Bauer, the group’s CEO. Prisoners will be able to receive the vaccine starting March 1 along with teachers. Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state health department, said inmates were prioritized because of their high risk of exposure and the potential for prison outbreaks to spread to workers and others outside prisons.