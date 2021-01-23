Look for Cheers & Jeers as a new weekly feature.

CHEERS: To Andrea Palm and Cindy Marten, both with Wisconsin ties, on being named by President Joe Biden as deputy secretaries for the Health and Human Services and Education departments respectively. Palm served with distinction as state Department of Health Secretary-designee for Gov. Tony Evers during the ongoing pandemic. “Andrea Palm is a public servant through and through ... I know she will continue to serve our country just as she has our state—with empathy, kindness, and tenacity,” Evers said. Marten, superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District, is a graduate of UW-La Crosse. “Marten has had a remarkable career as a teacher, principal and superintendent, and we look forward to seeing how she will use her talents to serve our nation’s schools,” the college said in a statement.