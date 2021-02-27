Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for proposing $150 million for rebuilding neighborhoods hit by unrest after the death of George Floyd last May and $43 million in security upgrades for the state Capitol complex, which has been ringed by fencing since the protests. The governor has faced criticism for it. “Minnesotans are all in this together,” he said. “If we start going down that road and start Balkanizing how we do everything, then why would Minneapolis support money for a road up in Roseau, or whatever it might be? And that’s a dangerous place for a state and a nation to be in.”

CHEER: To Island City Brewing Company in Winona for transitioning to 100% solar power. Through a community solar garden subscription, the brewery is able to make the switch to clean energy without upfront costs or panels on its building. Douglas Irwin, CEO of Island City, said the decision to transition is a way of expressing its love for Winona. “Here at ICBC, we love Winona and the beautiful surrounding area,” he said. “What better way to show that than to move towards more sustainable practices whenever possible?”

JEER: To multiple DWIs in Winona last weekend, a stunning number in the police reports of people from Wisconsin as well as locals. This is a bad sign and a dangerous trend. Get a ride if you need one and slow down.