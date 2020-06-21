Chad Dull: Yes, MSC Southeast is ready for you this fall

These summer courses help us plan for fall.

MSC Southeast has been a leader in online and distance education for many years, and we will still have classes offered via distance technology. But we know many of our programs require the learning that makes a technical college unique, so we are working on plans for on-campus instruction as well.

When you come to campus you will see hand sanitizer stations in the hallways and some students in masks. You will see floor markings to indicate safe distances and larger classrooms that make it possible for students to physically distance. And we are sharing information about self-screening for students and staff so we can all monitor our health, keeping each other safe.

In short, you will see a college committed to the safety and well-being of its students and staff, as well as committed to creating opportunities to change lives.

So yes, we are offering classes at MSC Southeast this summer and fall. Yes, we are committed to making it safe for students to attend face-to-face classes when they need hands-on learning. Yes, we are ready to change and adapt as needed so we can help you achieve your educational goals.

The MSC Southeast philosophy and culture is based on an idea we call #MSCSoutheastCares. Our culture of caring means we cannot wait to have you back on campus, and yes, we are doing everything we can to make that a reality. See you soon.

Chad Dull is vice president of MSC Southeast.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0