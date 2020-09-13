Chad Dull: Southeast's goal remains the same

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We just finished our third week of the fall semester at Minnesota State College Southeast. Normally that wouldn’t be newsworthy, but this fall, it feels like quite an accomplishment.

Although we had students on campus during the summer, making sure we could run an effective fall term was daunting, and I am very proud of the work our faculty and staff have done to make it possible.

I’d like to tell you a little bit about what fall semester looks like at MSC Southeast. While things aren’t exactly like they were a year ago, our students believe in the promise of education to help them have the lives they want.

Our goal remains the same, to fulfill that promise.

Our fall term is a mix of in-person classes, distance learning and hybrid formats that fall somewhere in-between.

This mix is driven by our focus on meeting the needs of our students. So, if you want world-class online education, we’ve had that for years, and this year we have even more.

If you need to spend time on campus because you learn better that way, we have opportunities for you, including mixed delivery of online and in-person we call HyFlex.