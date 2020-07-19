Chad Dull: MSC Southeast is committed to fundamentals

We know that students who want learning that can only happen through hands-on experience need a safe environment as well. We are following the new fundamentals of safety we have all learned in the last months to make this possible.

We have new terms in our lives like pandemic and physical distancing, but the fundamentals of safety for learning stay the same. We have always been committed to the safest possible learning environments — that is fundamental. How we must do it has changed, but the commitment has not.

Our focus on fundamentals means eliminating barriers for students whenever we can. This is always important, but even more so in our current times.

This pandemic has robbed people of bandwidth as we have had to worry about things that were not on our radar before. When we listened to students this spring, we heard concerns about losing jobs, having access to child care, and paying for rent and food.

These are the additional barriers our students are facing, and we need to stick to the fundamentals of reducing barriers.

So, we keep our food pantries stocked and open. We make our computer labs sanitary and accessible. And we continue to build financial resources to bridge the inevitable bumps in the road ahead.