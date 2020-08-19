Chad Dull: At Southeast, we're doing great things together

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I shared last month that I grew up playing basketball. It led to several years as an adult coaching the game I loved.

For those of you who know sports, you will know teams always have a theme when they break their huddle. It is usually a word or phrase everyone yells as the team breaks the huddle and heads back to the court or field.

For the last several years I coached, we always used the same one word when we went out to play. That word was “together.”

It came to mean we did not win or lose alone, but we counted on each other. It meant that being on a team was about more than winning or losing, it was about caring as much or more for the person to your right or left than you did for yourself.

I told my teams we would know we understood the meaning of “together” when we looked at one another and thought, “I will not let you down.”

The idea of “together” has been on my mind all summer as we prepare for fall semester at Minnesota State College Southeast.

A technical and community college like ours is special because we are deeply rooted in our communities. That means the success of our college is tied to the success of the places we live and work, and vice versa.