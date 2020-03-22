Chad Dull: A two-year college is a promise

Maybe you came from a family like mine, where money wasn’t easy to find, and the hope provided by a college that is affordable is everything.

Maybe you have been in the workforce and are ready to do something new or want to advance in the hope of doing more for your family.

MSC Southeast is the place hope can become reality. We often talk of our work as trying to help change reality for people we love (yes love) and creating hope for those people is essential. Hope is a powerful thing, and it’s part of the promise of colleges like ours.

When we are young, we are taught that we are to keep our promises. I know MSC Southeast is working every day to keep our promises of hope and opportunity to southeast Minnesota.

We are committed to be a vital partner in our communities and an active participant in enhancing the quality of life in our region. It is a unique privilege to do the work we do in the place we do it.

All of us at MSC Southeast take pride in our role in our communities, and we are focused every day on making things better for our students, their families, our businesses and our communities.

That is our promise and the promise of a technical and community college.

