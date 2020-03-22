Chad Dull: A two-year college is a promise

I proudly serve as the vice president of academic affairs at Minnesota State College Southeast.
MSC Southeast is a technical and community college with a mission focused on meeting the needs of our students and our communities.
Colleges like MSC Southeast are an amazing vehicle for social mobility, and we change the future of our students, their families and the communities we all live in. With a commitment to open access and a belief in the ability of all students to succeed, our college is a promise. Let me explain.
MSC Southeast is a promise of opportunity. Technical and community colleges not only welcome all students, we actively want to have a diverse and inclusive student body.
We want to be a beacon of opportunity in our communities, and an open door to all is the way we start.
There is no such thing as a “wrong door” at our college. We work toward a deep culture of caring we call #MSCSoutheastCares, and it means from the moment you choose us, we are committed to you and the opportunities you seek.
A culture of caring means we are invested in your success, and we mark our own success by seeing students achieve their goals. We want to be partners in your dreams.
MSC Southeast is a promise of hope. Maybe you are a recent high school graduate who wants to start your college career close to home with faculty and staff who know you by name.
Maybe you came from a family like mine, where money wasn’t easy to find, and the hope provided by a college that is affordable is everything.
Maybe you have been in the workforce and are ready to do something new or want to advance in the hope of doing more for your family.
MSC Southeast is the place hope can become reality. We often talk of our work as trying to help change reality for people we love (yes love) and creating hope for those people is essential. Hope is a powerful thing, and it’s part of the promise of colleges like ours.
When we are young, we are taught that we are to keep our promises. I know MSC Southeast is working every day to keep our promises of hope and opportunity to southeast Minnesota.
We are committed to be a vital partner in our communities and an active participant in enhancing the quality of life in our region. It is a unique privilege to do the work we do in the place we do it.
All of us at MSC Southeast take pride in our role in our communities, and we are focused every day on making things better for our students, their families, our businesses and our communities.
That is our promise and the promise of a technical and community college.