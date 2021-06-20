Chad Dull: A new hope

The last year also taught us how much support outside the classroom means to success inside the classroom. As we expanded food pantries, enhanced our emergency funds, provided technology access, and focused on support for students, we saw new hope blossom as students realized their dreams were not on hold, and the promise of college was still real.

As we turn the corner from this very challenging year, I hope we don’t just return to what we considered “normal,” the “new” normal or even the “next” normal. I hope we come back better than ever.

I think it is important to look for new hope in the lessons of these difficult times. Holocaust survivor and author Elie Wiesel once said, “We must wager on the future. We must not give in to cynicism. Hope is our gift to each other.” It is an amazing sentiment and rings true as we turn toward a new year filled with optimism. So, as I reflect on the last year and the commitment our students showed to our college, and our college showed to our students, I am renewed with a sense of new hope.