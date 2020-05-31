Cecilia Manrique: Politics in the time of COVID-19

Some say if only we did not allow for too much exchange of goods, services and people on a vast scale, this pandemic would not have reached such devastating proportions. But that same concept through global cooperation could also spell the fast discovery and dissemination of a vaccine and cure for the virus. So it is indeed a dilemma.

The decision to reopen economies is a struggle for every business, every city, every state, and even every country. Its impact does not only touch a generation in its lifecycle (youth, adults, aged). COVID’s period effect has an impact on every generation in every part of the lifecycle one is in.

As such we will all remember this no matter who where are and where we are. We will remember the struggle of states that want to reopen early and have done so like Georgia, Texas, Indiana and Florida and the dilemma of states that have extended their lockdowns like Michigan and Illinois.

Just as people do a shoutout of lights, whistles, vuvuzelas and banging pots and pans (like in the Philippines to get rid of a dictator) for our health-care workers there are those who march out in the streets to defend their constitutional right to be a part of a participatory democracy where people want to be consulted about reopening — especially because it affects their livelihood.