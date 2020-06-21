Cecilia Manrique: Our nation forgets civility

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Coming from a Third World country, I never thought it could happen to my adopted homeland, the United States of America.

And to think we had made the choice to stay in the U.S. after graduate school because we believed that better opportunities were in store for us and our future family by staying put. And it had been a good run so far until the new COVID-19 and the protests and looting after the death of George Floyd.

I am not unfamiliar with peaceful demonstrations. I have been a part of some while living in the Philippines.

In fact, as the president of the freshman class at my alma mater Maryknoll College I voted to boycott classes so that my classmates could participate in protests against the Marcos administration.

I marched down the streets with demonstrators but upon looking around I noticed that very few of my peers were in the marching lines. It came to my attention the next day that students had gone to the movies or ate out when they were supposed to not be in class because they were protesting.