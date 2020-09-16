Cecilia Manrique: A welcoming Winona, a welcoming America

These new immigrants may not have the computer and technical skills to allow them to work from home. They may not have the resources and know-how to help their children navigate their education online.

And this is where the existence of Project FINE is so valuable — especially when it comes to their interpretation services and education support to families in dire need of such services.

Now, we participate in the national effort called Welcoming America with the celebration of Citizenship Day in Winona on Thursday, Sept. 17. Appropriately enough it is on the same day in 1787 the U.S. Constitution was signed in order to forge a new nation that would guarantee the equality of its citizens.

As immigrants who have raised their children here and whose children are raising our grandkids in America, we can only commend the work of an organization like Project FINE which focuses on integrating newcomers through education and hope that a celebration on Constitution Day reminds us that a welcoming America recognizes that we are all created equal and should be treated as so.

Cecilia Manrique is a retired Political Science professor from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse who is privileged to serve on Project FINE’s Board.

