Catherine Rampell: The 'long, hard winter' is already here

The coming benefits cliff extends beyond unemployment checks, by the way. The federal eviction moratorium, student-loan and mortgage forbearance programs, and emergency paid family and sick leave programs are slated to expire at year’s end, too.

Third, states and municipalities—both red and blue—are broke. Whatever fiscal problems they had before the pandemic have gotten much worse, thanks to lower tax revenue and higher demand for public services.

Unlike the feds, these governments generally have balanced-budget requirements. As a result, more public-sector layoffs are likely coming down the pike. “Defunding” the police—and, for that matter, the teachers, the firefighters, emergency medical technicians and other public servants—may soon become a painfully unavoidable reality.

It is long past time for policymakers to put country before party and reach a deal that will relieve some, if not all, of the pain. For months, though, lawmakers and the president have dragged their feet. Perhaps they were distracted by buoyant stock markets, or advances in vaccine development, or the early months of strong (but since flagging) job growth. Or the fact that sure, no amount of government spending can stimulate the economy back to its pre-covid state, so long as the virus still rages.