Catherine Rampell: Here's how the government must respond.to the jobs report

It is quite possible that reducing jobless benefits while the economy remains weak could ultimately slow down the recovery, at least in some parts of the country. That’s because people who lose benefits but are still unable to find or accept available jobs now have less spending power. The local businesses they rely on then have less money coming in. This, besides the obvious humanitarian argument, is one reason to extend some version of enhanced benefits in places where covid is still wreaking havoc on the job market, and where persistent child-care and school closures are making it difficult for parents to maintain reliable employment.

The best and most obvious remedy? Clamp down on covid transmissions. As has been the case since early 2020, the virus is in control of the economy; to get the economy back on firmer footing, we must control the virus.

This is easier said than done, of course, particularly in some Republican strongholds. In Florida and Texas, for instance, the governors have forbidden vaccination mandates, making it harder for consumers and workers to safely resume their normal economic lives. By barring schools from requiring students to wear masks, politicians have virtually ensured that more students will go into forced quarantine and schools will shut down again, jeopardizing both children’s academic progress and their parents’ work arrangements.