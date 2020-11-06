Catherine Rampell: Americans need economic relief now

WASHINGTON — Lest it get lost in the ballot-counting frenzy: The house is still very much on fire. And regardless of who ultimately controls the White House and Congress next year, those currently in office have a duty to put the fire out.

Now. Not in three months. Now.

For months, even before mail-in vote tallies dominated news coverage, pundits speculated about who would be the next leader of the free world. Meanwhile, millions of Americans agonized over a more fundamental question: whether they would have enough money to pay their rent or put food on the table.

As the Labor Department reported on Thursday, nearly 22 million Americans are still applying for unemployment. That is crisis-level joblessness. What’s more, the two remaining programs expanding federal unemployment benefits are set to expire around Christmas. (A third program, which supplemented state-level benefits by $600 a week, expired in July.) Already, some Americans have exhausted all the benefits that these remaining programs have to offer because of how long such unlucky people have been out of work, according to National Employment Law Project senior policy analyst Michele Evermore.