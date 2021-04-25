Carl P. Leubsdorf: Biden's welcome return to normalcy

Biden’s conduct of the presidency has hardly been flawless. He is still trying to get a grasp on the immigration problem. His comments have included occasional misstatements and exaggerations like the claim his recovery plan would create 19 million new jobs or his likening of Georgia’s new voter restrictions to the racist “Jim Crow” era.

His reputation as a gaffe machine is probably one reason White House officials have limited his opportunities for off-the-cuff comments. But like Ronald Reagan, who often told some whoppers, Biden seems to have the kind of Teflon protective coating that Trump’s proclivity for making misleading statements never earned. Independent fact-checkers are finding fewer misstatements than with Trump, though that is a low bar.

History tells us the first 100 days give important clues to a president’s conduct of his office, especially how it contrasts with his most recent predecessor. If a new president is lucky, as Biden has been so far, he can control his agenda far better than he will when unexpected events inevitably force a more reactive mode.