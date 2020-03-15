Brian Voerding: Census truly counts for Winona County

Engage Winona/Complete Count Winona County
$1,000 to $2,500.
That’s the estimated amount of money each Winona County resident counted in the 2020 Census will bring into the county each year in fair funding for government programs and services.
Do you drive on a road? Have a student grant or scholarship? Use Medicare for health coverage? Receive food or housing support? Volunteered for or supported a nonprofit that serves marginalized populations? Voted in a local, state or national election?
Chances are that regardless of your age, income, race, political beliefs or any other factor, you’ve been directly served by or affected by programs that rely on the Census.
The Census also assists with defining election districts. One key reason Minnesota’s count is so important is that our state is in danger of losing a U.S. House seat, determined by population.
So for any or all of these reasons, make sure to stand up and be counted this spring in the 2020 Census!
The Census kicked off this week, with postcards or mailers on their way to every residential address in the county.
Most residents will receive a postcard or similar invitation to complete the Census online — that’s new this cycle, and it’s expected to be the most popular choice. The postcard will also provide instructions for residents to complete the Census by phone, or by requesting a paper copy and returning it by mail.
If you don’t see a notice come through the mail, or don’t regularly check, that’s OK—you can complete the Census online by entering your information, including your mailing address. Visit https://2020census.gov for details.
The Census consists of just nine questions, covering demographic information for everyone in your household.
It’s important to count everyone in your house — especially newborns and young children. The Census will not ask residents whether they are a U.S. citizen. Census data is private and confidential (in fact, it’s kept confidential for 72 years!)
Folks will continue getting reminders in the mail until they complete the Census. In May or early June, Census workers will begin visiting uncounted residences in person.
Each worker will have a name badge with a unique ID, and a number you can call to verify them if you want. Census workers will never ask to enter your home, ask for your Social Security number or financial information, or ask about your immigration status.
The Census generally counts folks where they live on April 1. College students — this means you’re counted here in Winona County! The Census also counts folks where they live and work the majority of the year. So snowbirds—this also means you’re counted here in Winona County!
Census employees are already working to count folks without residential addresses — dorms, group homes, shelters and other locations. If you manage a location like this and haven’t heard from a Census worker, please reach out to completecountwinonacounty@gmail.com and we’ll get you connected.
If you have questions, our local libraries are here to help. You can contact the Winona Public Library (507-452-4860), the Winona State University library (507-457-5149), the Saint Mary’s University library (507-457-1561), or the St. Charles Public Library (507-932-3227). The libraries can also assist folks in filling out the Census.
Finally—the Census Bureau is still hiring for positions in Winona County and the surrounding area! If you or someone you know is interested in flexible employment at a decent wage this spring and summer, apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.
Complete Count Winona County is leading outreach efforts here to ensure all residents are counted.
The volunteer nonpartisan group is supported by the city of Winona and Winona County, and consists of more than 75 organizations and hundreds of individuals across the city and county, including local governments, businesses, nonprofits, K-12 and higher education, churches and faith-based institutions, and more. Like Complete Count Winona County on Facebook to learn more, and visit our website at completecountwinonacounty.org.
Complete the 2020 Census to ensure you’re counted, and to ensure Winona County receives the funding it deserves!
Brian Voerding, the executive director of Engage Winona, coordinates the Complete Count Winona County committee. Reach him at brian@engagewinona.org or 507-312-9133.