Brian Voerding: Census truly counts for Winona County

Engage Winona/Complete Count Winona County

$1,000 to $2,500.

That’s the estimated amount of money each Winona County resident counted in the 2020 Census will bring into the county each year in fair funding for government programs and services.

Do you drive on a road? Have a student grant or scholarship? Use Medicare for health coverage? Receive food or housing support? Volunteered for or supported a nonprofit that serves marginalized populations? Voted in a local, state or national election?

Chances are that regardless of your age, income, race, political beliefs or any other factor, you’ve been directly served by or affected by programs that rely on the Census.

The Census also assists with defining election districts. One key reason Minnesota’s count is so important is that our state is in danger of losing a U.S. House seat, determined by population.

So for any or all of these reasons, make sure to stand up and be counted this spring in the 2020 Census!

The Census kicked off this week, with postcards or mailers on their way to every residential address in the county.