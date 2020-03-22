Bob Marg: Deer hunters should show respect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A forester told me that in some areas of southeast Minnesota, the oak trees are stunted by more than 20 years because of the large number of deer browsing on young oak trees.

I have had a deer manager tell me that everything from too many deer, to crop damage, and almost anything else, is the farmers’ fault.

Would you, as a landowner, allow any hunter on your land to hunt who states that “damn rich farmers” want everything?

On my farm, I have had fence wires cut by deer hunters so they could drag their deer out; I’ve had a pasture gate left open twice, which one time caused my cattle to get out and it took four hours for me to get them back in.

I’ve had to pick up trash that was left by deer hunters that was left by a DNR parking lot that borders my land, and also had to pick up trash left by deer stands on my land.

I had two old cars that I was selling parts off of that deer hunters shot holes in, destroying parts from one car that someone was going to buy.

I’ve had deer hunters that wounded a big buck, asked permission to trail it, did not find it, but told me where they had last seen it. I didn’t have to follow a blood trail, all I had to do was follow the beer can trail instead.