Bob Heisse: Community journalism is my my passion

Changing jobs is always challenging, and changing in the time of a global pandemic is incredibly daunting.

Add to that that you are a community editor who enjoys meeting people and going everywhere, and it's a masked adventure in 2020.

That's me, and I'm honored to join this talented staff of the River Valley Media Group as we do the best job we can to keep you informed.

Community journalism has always been my passion, and there has never been a better time to tell stories important to you, on multiple platforms, as quickly as we have them. We want to deliver news you need to know, whether on policy or tax rates, and news and sports that recognize achievement and add to our quality of life.

My goal always is to reach everybody, in print and beyond; through digital and social media we are able to inform more people of news of their community.

And we have that opportunity here, with three daily papers and multiple weeklies – all with websites -- covering vast areas of Wisconsin and Minnesota. It’s an ideal spot for the journalism I so treasure.