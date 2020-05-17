Bill McCarthy and Pommella Wegmann: Before reopening, worker safety must come first

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COVID-19 has brought a devastating public health crisis to our state.

Hundreds of thousands of workers are risking their lives to continue to provide essential goods and services we depend on. Hundreds of thousands more are dealing with closures, furloughs, layoffs and other circumstances leading to unemployment.

All of Minnesota’s working families — regardless of what they look like, where they live or where they come from — are facing unprecedented economic uncertainty.

Southern Minnesota has seen some of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks and greatest economic hits in the state.

A total of 70% of the residents and 22 employees at Sauer Health Care in Winona were diagnosed with COVID-19 last month. Seneca Foods in Rochester temporarily shut down because of a high rate of cases among employees. COVID-19 rapidly spread throughout JBS pork plant in Worthington, leading to more than 1,000 positive cases in Nobles County and a temporary shutdown of the plant.

The economic uncertainty and public health crisis we are dealing with will be exacerbated if businesses and government look to reopen before we can ensure workers returning to work are safe.