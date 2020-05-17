Bill McCarthy and Pommella Wegmann: Before reopening, worker safety must come first
1 comment

Bill McCarthy and Pommella Wegmann: Before reopening, worker safety must come first

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 has brought a devastating public health crisis to our state.

Hundreds of thousands of workers are risking their lives to continue to provide essential goods and services we depend on. Hundreds of thousands more are dealing with closures, furloughs, layoffs and other circumstances leading to unemployment.

All of Minnesota’s working families — regardless of what they look like, where they live or where they come from — are facing unprecedented economic uncertainty.

Southern Minnesota has seen some of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks and greatest economic hits in the state.

A total of 70% of the residents and 22 employees at Sauer Health Care in Winona were diagnosed with COVID-19 last month. Seneca Foods in Rochester temporarily shut down because of a high rate of cases among employees. COVID-19 rapidly spread throughout JBS pork plant in Worthington, leading to more than 1,000 positive cases in Nobles County and a temporary shutdown of the plant.

The economic uncertainty and public health crisis we are dealing with will be exacerbated if businesses and government look to reopen before we can ensure workers returning to work are safe.

Worker safety must come first, and workers must have a say in the conditions of their workplace reopening. The AFL-CIO has proposed eight conditions for reopening the economy in Minnesota and across the country:

1. Workers must have a say in these decisions at every level: workplace, industry, city, state and federal.

2. Decisions must be based on worker safety and sound science.

3. Strong, clear and enforceable workplace health and safety standards must be in place.

4. Workers must have stronger protections against retaliation.

5. There must be a massive increase in adequate levels and types of personal protective equipment for workers currently on the job — and then for those returning to the job.

6. There must be a massive increase of rapid and reliable coronavirus testing.

7. There must be a comprehensive system of recording, reporting and tracking worker infections.

8. Employers, in coordination with local and state public health departments, must trace the contacts of infected workers and remove exposed workers from work with pay and without retaliation.

Businesses and the economy cannot rebound unless workers are protected. Minnesotans want to get back to work, but we have to do this the right way.

Any plan to immediately “flip the switch” to reopen or any other plan that does not center worker safety is irresponsible and dangerous.

Minnesota’s strength comes from us being there for one another. This crisis has proved the best way to overcome adversity is to join together to protect our neighbors, our co-workers, and our communities.

It’s by working together and listening to the voices of working families that we will get through this and emerge stronger than before.

Bill McCarthy is president of the Minnesota AFL-CIO, the state labor federation made up of more than 1,000 affiliate unions, representing more than 300,000 working people throughout Minnesota. Pommella Wegmann is president of the Southeast Minnesota Area Labor Council president, which represents more than 40,000 union members throughout southeast Minnesota.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Was Michael Flynn cleared 'in the interests of justice' — or to please Trump?
Columnists

Commentary: Was Michael Flynn cleared 'in the interests of justice' — or to please Trump?

The criminal case against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's disastrous first national security adviser, took the latest of many twists Thursday when the Justice Department moved to drop the prosecution against him. Never mind that Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador between the 2016 election and Trump's inauguration. (He later ...

+2
Commentary: Trump just called a key coronavirus whistleblower 'disgruntled.' That makes him even more credible
Columnists

Commentary: Trump just called a key coronavirus whistleblower 'disgruntled.' That makes him even more credible

President Donald Trump reverted to form on Thursday when reporters asked him about congressional testimony by Dr. Richard Bright, who says the White House removed him from his position leading the federal Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority because he, in essence, stood up to Trump's political machinery in defense of science. "I watched this guy for a little while this ...

Commentary: Americans need employment opportunities, not unemployment incentives
Columnists

Commentary: Americans need employment opportunities, not unemployment incentives

With more than 1 in 5 Americans filing for unemployment benefits over the past eight weeks, policymakers' top priority is clear: restoring conditions that allow workers to resume their previous jobs or find new ones. Federal assistance can help bridge a temporary gap in employment and incomes, but the only long-term solution is to let people get back to work. After all, deficit-financed ...

Commentary: Is the FBI's investigation of Richard Burr political retribution? No. He earned it all by himself
Columnists

Commentary: Is the FBI's investigation of Richard Burr political retribution? No. He earned it all by himself

It's been a tough 24 hours for Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), but here's one bright spot: Apple just recently released a much less expensive version of the iPhone. Burr needs a new one because the FBI seized his iPhone on Wednesday evening, advancing its investigation into whether the senator illegally used knowledge gleaned from private briefings to make timely stock trades. Burr announced ...

Commentary: My wife and I just gave away a small library. It hurt
Columnists

Commentary: My wife and I just gave away a small library. It hurt

If there's a silver lining to living in virtual lockdown, it's this: Plenty of time to attack those lists of "things we should do around the house." Which is how we came recently to complete a book purge, ultimately donating 27 boxes to a used bookstore, getting rid of six overflow bookshelves in the garage and moving one other back into the house. Now, for the first time in two decades, we ...

Commentary: Sorry, but not all of us can vote from home
Columnists

Commentary: Sorry, but not all of us can vote from home

If you've been on the internet at all lately, you've probably seen the meme about Wisconsin's primary: a gravestone embossed with the words, "I Voted." The image is dark, but effective. As we have seen, holding elections during a pandemic is risky for voters and poll workers alike. In fact, several poll workers stationed in Chicago during Illinois' earlier primary have since tested positive ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News