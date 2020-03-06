Ann McFeatters: Joe Biden still must make compelling case to American voters

Biden wins in a head-to-head match against Trump — but, again, the Electoral College is how the presidency is decided, not the popular vote. And Biden still has to prove himself.

He is fighting passion — Sanders’ tapping into Americans’ angst and anger that life for millions of Americans is getting harder and that, for the first time, children do not expect to have better lives than their parents.

Biden is a nice, civil guy who has run a poor campaign. Sanders is a revolutionist who disdains niceness and civility and has run a smart campaign. But revolutions are not easy to pull off without fertile ground on which the seeds can spout.

We have far to go. Mike Bloomberg now will help Biden, with organization and money. There’s not much chance — and no evidence — that Sanders will put the country ahead of his own interests. But if Democrats are to defeat Trump, Biden has to pull something out of his soul we haven’t seen much of — a rationale and discipline for winning that he hasn’t quite persuaded the swing voters and potential crossover Republicans disgusted by Trump that he has.

The mood of the country is disquietude, and it is Biden’s job to convince voters that he is the antidote. The longer and more intensely the sparring goes on between Sanders and Biden, the better off Trump is.

Spare us the quotes, Joe. Give it to us from your gut. Unite and fight. Convince a majority of voters that you can defeat Trump — with class — in what is certain to be a nasty, dirty brawl.

Ann McFeatters is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service. Readers may send her email at amcfeatters@nationalpress.com.

