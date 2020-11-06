Ann McFeatters: How America has changed

Politicians like to say there is more that unites us than divides us.

That may be true, but not necessarily in a good way.

Or maybe the bigger truth is that there are two countries in the U.S. One’s motto is “Every man for himself.” The other’s: “Leave no man behind.”

We may now live in the confusing, dyspeptic world of both.

We have changed.

We are less naive, but more selfish. We used to think that sending our American soldiers to foreign lands could resolve centuries of feuding and inhumane treatment of one people by another, often because of religious differences. Now, in exchange for the blood, sweat and tears of our young men and women, we demand money or oil or some form of payment.

We used to be admired for friendliness and acceptance of strangers. Fewer of us welcome the downtrodden, displaced and disheartened to our shores. Officially, if you don’t have money, this country does not want you.

We are less loyal. We reject old allies because they hold mirrors to our faces; we scorn them as useless. We form hateful alliances with demagogues and dictators who flatter, intimidate and entice us with access to their markets or resources.