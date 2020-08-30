Andrea K. McDaniels: Does a Black man's life matter in America?

Vice President Mike Pence also seemed unconcerned about another Black man gunned down by police. During a Republican National Convention speech Wednesday night in which he pushed a "law and order" agenda, Pence sounded off on protesters with no mention of why people had taken to the streets.

He never once uttered Jacob Blake's name. Instead, he implored that "the violence must stop" and declared that looters and rioters "will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Even if you believe the looting must stop, shouldn't unnecessary police-involved shootings as well? Pence's message was a clear spare-no-victims one. Law and order even at the expense of someone's life -- especially if it is a Black man.

As a country, we find ourselves in the same spot we did three months ago when George Floyd died after a Minneapolis cop knelt on his neck so long he stopped breathing.

We are back to the place we were when Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down by vigilantes while jogging in a Georgia neighborhood he apparently didn't belong in.

Some people are shocked that this could happen again. Black people are fed up that this was allowed to happen again. "WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT," tweeted NBA superstar LeBron James, expressing what so many felt.