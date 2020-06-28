Andrea Comer: Searching for grace while black and blue

As the wife of a law enforcement officer, I cannot indict the police writ large.

My husband has a double mandate: to be vigilant as an officer and as a Black man, for both roles bring judgment that could put his life in danger. He is viewed as the enemy by some, whether he is in or out of uniform, even though he pursued a career in law enforcement in the hopes of changing the system from within.

He is painfully aware that even when he is in blue, some of his fellow officers view him in the uniform he cannot remove at the end of a long day.

He carries this Catch-22 with him everywhere, yet he manages to give grace to those who look like us, those who see him as part of the problem rather than his deep desire to find a solution.

He also gives a level of grace to those who can’t see beyond the color of his skin, but he’s tired. And I’m afraid. So we cling tightly to one another, each doing our best to shoulder the other’s emotional carry-on.

I wonder why the same grace he extends cannot be given to him, why he cannot just be seen as a man whether he’s in his blue uniform or just his black skin, because in either iteration he’s a father, a husband, a brother, a friend.