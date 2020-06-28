Andrea Comer: Searching for grace while black and blue
0 comments

Andrea Comer: Searching for grace while black and blue

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Andrea Comer

Andrea Comer

Twenty-two. That’s how old I was when Yusef Hawkins was killed by a bat-wielding, gun-toting mob of white men because he dared to come into their neighborhood.

Eleven years later, it would be Amadou Diallo, who reached for his wallet and was met with a hail of 41 bullets from New York City police, 19 of which destroyed his body.

As a native New Yorker, those two incidents were stark reminders of the dangers of being black.

Sure, my mother had taught me about Emmett Till and George Stinney, Malcolm, Martin and Medgar, but that was back in the day, and things were supposed to be different now.

As the decades passed and my daughter grew up, the names would continue to compile — Tamir Rice, Oscar Grant, Michael Brown, Sean Bell, Eric Garner, Sandra Bland — and these are just a few of the ones that have prompted mass protests.

Every time, police reform is promised. Every time, slowly but surely, the world goes back to normal. Until the next time — Ahmaud, Breonna, Rayshard ...

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, I have seen signs of change, both in the news and as a Black person.

White police officers go out of their way to say hello, ask how I’m doing. Neighbors who didn’t seem to recognize me outside of our condo in downtown Hartford, Connecticut, now say hello on the street.

I am no longer the Invisible Woman — just some Black person that crossed their paths. They see me now, I suppose. Or, they’re just more keenly aware that Black people are around them, and they have no idea what we’re thinking. I’d like to believe it’s the former.

But it’s also how I felt when Philando Castile — in front of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter — bled out on my news feed four years ago. I was convinced once people literally saw what we Black people knew already, that encounters with law enforcement very often differed starkly from the norm, that things would change.

Yet here we are.

I desperately want to believe that George Floyd’s death, which has prompted protests not only across the country but across the globe, will be the catalyst for change.

Maybe it was because they realized just how long eight minutes and 46 seconds is when you’re watching someone die. Maybe it was the way Derek Chauvin kneeled so cavalierly on Floyd’s neck, hands in his pockets as if he was waiting for roll call.

Maybe it was that in his last breaths, Floyd called for his mother, like most of us did as kids when we were terrified. Except his mother had passed away years before. The fleeting hope in me wants to think he saw her reaching out for her son to join her.

As the wife of a law enforcement officer, I cannot indict the police writ large.

My husband has a double mandate: to be vigilant as an officer and as a Black man, for both roles bring judgment that could put his life in danger. He is viewed as the enemy by some, whether he is in or out of uniform, even though he pursued a career in law enforcement in the hopes of changing the system from within.

He is painfully aware that even when he is in blue, some of his fellow officers view him in the uniform he cannot remove at the end of a long day.

He carries this Catch-22 with him everywhere, yet he manages to give grace to those who look like us, those who see him as part of the problem rather than his deep desire to find a solution.

He also gives a level of grace to those who can’t see beyond the color of his skin, but he’s tired. And I’m afraid. So we cling tightly to one another, each doing our best to shoulder the other’s emotional carry-on.

I wonder why the same grace he extends cannot be given to him, why he cannot just be seen as a man whether he’s in his blue uniform or just his black skin, because in either iteration he’s a father, a husband, a brother, a friend.

Even more, I wish that grace could have been extended to the men and women whose hearts stopped beating because of a bullet, a chokehold or a knee.

After all, isn’t grace what we all want — the grace to be seen, to breathe, to live?

Andrea Comer is the executive director of Educators for Excellence.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Commentary: Trump's lack of empathy is pathological
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's lack of empathy is pathological

Picture, if you will, four Russian nesting dolls, each roosting inside another. Imagine the largest figurine is of President Donald Trump, and gestating inside are dolls representing the civil rights crisis, inside a financial disaster, inside the coronavirus pandemic. All of these calamities, in my opinion, are made worse than they should have been by Trump's ill temper, keen self-interest ...

Commentary: I'm a Black social media manager in the age of George Floyd. Each day is a new trauma
Columnists

Commentary: I'm a Black social media manager in the age of George Floyd. Each day is a new trauma

Recently, as I scrolled the more than 1 million tweets connected to the hashtag #Black_Lives_Matter, this is what flashed before my eyes: the black-and-white dashcam video of Philando Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, in handcuffs crying, her 4-year-old daughter trying to comfort her; protesters in Berlin standing in solidarity with the BLM movement; a video of a young, Black girl ...

+2
Commentary: You may be ready for bar-hopping, but I'm not 'reopening' yet
Columnists

Commentary: You may be ready for bar-hopping, but I'm not 'reopening' yet

The undergrad who lives in the back room keeps trying to get me to rejoin the world. "Let's get coffee," she suggests one day. "Let's take a drive to Santa Monica," she suggests the next. At 21, my daughter is long past ready to restart her life. She's been living at home since March 13, when her mother and I picked her up at LAX. The three of us went into isolation that afternoon, and she has ...

+8
Commentary: There's a direct link between anti-Black racism and Trump's 'kung flu' comment
Columnists

Commentary: There's a direct link between anti-Black racism and Trump's 'kung flu' comment

In 1961, the American scholar Daniel J. Boorstin coined the term "pseudo-event" to describe an emerging tactic in the field of public relations: Saying or doing something with the sole purpose of generating media attention and publicity. Nearly 60 years later, pseudo-events seem to comprise the majority of President Donald Trump's public utterances. He specializes in manufacturing outrage, and ...

Commentary: Racism is America's pre-existing condition
Columnists

Commentary: Racism is America's pre-existing condition

The protesters occupying America's streets are rightly outraged over the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many others, and the chronic brutality those deaths exemplify. But their anger also reflects another malaise: the disparate impact of the coronavirus crisis on the country's Black population. As the pandemic spreads, it is killing and impoverishing Black people at outsized ...

Commentary: A helpful Ford idea for Biden: Choose an apolitical attorney general
Columnists

Commentary: A helpful Ford idea for Biden: Choose an apolitical attorney general

As the Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr continues to be accused of doing President Donald Trump's dirty work, former Vice President Joe Biden has an opportunity. He should make rehabilitating the image of the department a major theme of his campaign and, if elected, his administration. In doing so, Biden should look to the example of a former president who served in the ...

Commentary: States don't need new lockdowns to cut COVID spread
Columnists

Commentary: States don't need new lockdowns to cut COVID spread

Whether you call it a second wave or, more accurately, the easily foreseeable continuation of a pandemic, COVID-19 is still spreading unchecked in several American states. Florida, Arizona, Texas and other states are reporting record numbers of new cases. And many are neglecting to take steps that could prevent outbreaks from expanding into possibly unmanageable surges in COVID-19 cases and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News