Amy Klobuchar: Funding Postal Service, protecting our democracy

In early August, some Minnesotans did not receive mail for more than a week, which caused some to have to wait days for lifesaving medications and others not to receive their mail-in ballots in time for our state’s primary election.

That’s why this is also about our democracy. During this pandemic, more Americans than ever have made the choice to vote by mail, and Minnesota’s primary election saw a record number of mail-in ballots cast.

The changes that we’re seeing at USPS — such as cutting overtime and reducing the number of mailboxes and sorting machines — could further delay the delivery of election mail for November. That’s unacceptable.

In addition to Minnesotans who never got their ballots delivered, I am hearing from others who don’t want their 90-year-old parents to have to stand in line at their local polling place to exercise their right to vote.

We need to make it easier for people to vote, especially during this public health crisis. And that means ensuring that people can vote safely from their homes with the help of the Postal Service.

After I first heard these reports of mail processing and delivery delays, I joined my colleagues in leading a Senate investigation into what is going on at USPS.