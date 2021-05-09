23 clergy members: Trempealeau County board should reject resolution

We urge the Trempealeau County Board of Supervisors to stand against gun violence and reject the resolution to declare our county a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary.

We support the 2nd Amendment, and in fact many of us are gun owners who enjoy hunting and recreational shooting. But declaring our county a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary will not improve the common good or enhance public safety.

Mass shootings command public attention, but every day 109 people die in the United States by firearms. While our neighbors die by suicide, homicide and accidents, our nation is once again engaged in an arms race. Americans purchased 21 million guns in 2020, an all-time high. We will probably buy more in 2021.

The arms race we are engaged in today is not against the Soviet Union or the Taliban. We are arming ourselves against each other. We do not think the answer to an epidemic of gun violence, a domestic arms race and other pressing social problems is more guns.