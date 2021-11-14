Cheyenne Halberg: Wisconsin should allow wolf hunt

I believe Wisconsin should keep their management plan and still allow wolf hunting.

The 1999 Wisconsin Wolf Management plan approved by Howard Druckenmiller, Steven Miller, George Meyer and Trygve Solberg said that prior to approving the plan, the committee thought about the federal recovery criteria, the population level based on available habitat and the population needed to maintain a positive perception by humans. These are all important considerations for both the wolves’ sake and humans’ sake. The plan allows humans and wolves to coexist in a healthy way.

Without hunting, the wolf population increased past Wisconsin’s carrying capacity by over 100 wolves. According to Timothy Van Deelen, in an article titled “Scientists question state’s course on wolves” written by Rory Linnane, the state has a carrying capacity of approximately 900. In 2020, the wolf population exceeded 1,000. By allowing the wolf population to grow to that extent, it may cause Wisconsin citizens to experience a food shortage. He also said wolves tend to chase rather than ambush, meaning the deer would “become much more wary” and aware of their surroundings, making it more difficult to fill hunters’ deer hunting tags, thus leaving hunters without their annual venison harvest.

Altogether, the 1999 Wisconsin Wolf Management plan should stay the same because it takes into account the needs of both the wolves and the humans. Wisconsin should maintain their wolf hunting season because it keeps the state’s wolf population below carrying capacity and allows citizens to maintain a venison supply.

Cheyenne Halberg

Winona

