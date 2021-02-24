Opinion: Klobuchar’s Antitrust bill reveals lack of understanding of big tech economy

Another misguided conclusion in Klobuchar’s bill is large firms charge “higher prices” and produce “lower quality” products and services for consumers. In the tech sector, these concerns have not materialized. Over the past decade, big tech companies have taken overt steps to lower prices and raise quality for consumers.

When Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014, it took an app that previously charged consumers an annual fee and made it free. In doing so, Facebook grew WhatsApp users from 200 million worldwide in 2013 to over 2 billion in 2020.

Similarly, Apple has been able to use its market power to lower prices and increase quality for consumers. When Apple released the first generation of iPhone in 2007, it cost up to $599. Now in its 12th generation, the average selling price has remained flat, between $600 and $700. This price stagnation had occurred despite the features on the current generation being unimaginable when the first iPhone was released.

The example set by Facebook and Apple shows that when big tech companies can utilize economies of scale, they can benefit consumers with high quality and lower costs. These examples would also suggest altering the tech industry’s dynamics could result in higher consumer prices, limiting their economies of scale and their ability to access cutting edge products at affordable prices.