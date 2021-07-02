Open to business

The NCAA said Wednesday it has adopted an interim policy for student-athletes to benefit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL), and NCAA president Mark Emmert issued a statement.

“With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level,” Emmert said. “The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”

The state of Minnesota does not have an NIL law, so the NCAA and schools are setting policy. The University of Minnesota has its own policy but has not yet shared it with the public.

A Gopuff spokeswoman said the amount of compensation will depend on the individual, their followings and how they match up with the delivery service’s audience. Gopuff started about eight years ago with Drexel University students delivering goods; it is now available in more than 600 cities.

For Gopuff, they don’t want to just reach fellow college students by tapping into Steveson’s network. They also want to reach U alums and wrestling fans.