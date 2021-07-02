Open to business

Gable Steveson is arguably the most marketable athlete not only for the Gophers but maybe across the Big Ten Conference.
First, the U’s heavyweight wrestler won his first NCAA championship this spring and is a part of the conference’s contingent headed to compete in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo later this month. The Apple Valley native also leads Big Ten athletes with 245,000 Instagram followers, 73,000 more than the runner-up, Penn State gymnast Michael Jaroh. And Steveson’s 30,000 Twitter followers is nothing to scoff at.
At least one business sees the potential. On Thursday, delivery service Gopuff announced Steveson will have among the first endorsement deals. The agreement works with Opendorse, the marketing platform set up to help student-athletes in this new environment.
Steveson will receive direct payments and some credits to purchase products through Gopuff. In return, he will promote the service to his many thousands of social-media followers.
“My Gopuff order just showed up to my house,” Steveson said in an interview with the Pioneer Press on Thursday afternoon. “It’s wild that I can do that for myself and the other athletes can make a dollar off their name. A lot of us at different universities, we provide good things for the universities and the NCAA, so for this to happen, it’s crazy.”
The NCAA said Wednesday it has adopted an interim policy for student-athletes to benefit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL), and NCAA president Mark Emmert issued a statement.
“With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level,” Emmert said. “The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”
The state of Minnesota does not have an NIL law, so the NCAA and schools are setting policy. The University of Minnesota has its own policy but has not yet shared it with the public.
A Gopuff spokeswoman said the amount of compensation will depend on the individual, their followings and how they match up with the delivery service’s audience. Gopuff started about eight years ago with Drexel University students delivering goods; it is now available in more than 600 cities.
For Gopuff, they don’t want to just reach fellow college students by tapping into Steveson’s network. They also want to reach U alums and wrestling fans.
Steveson is enthusiastic about the chance to make a buck on the side, but he’s trying to stay locked in on the upcoming Olympics. He has been training with former U heavyweight Tony Nelson in the Twin Cities and will leave for Japan on July 17.
“There will be other opportunities that come, but right now I’m going to take it one step at a time and I’ve got to focus on something better: and it’s an Olympic gold medal that I’m trying to get,” Steveson said. “For right now, it’s me and GoPuff and we are going to go strong.”
Gophers starting quarterback Tanner Morgan tweeted Thursday he is now on Cameo, the platform to request a personalized message from a famous person. A message from Morgan is available for $21.
“Excited to have a platform to connect with you guys on @BookCameo,” Morgan wrote. Morgan’s first message was a “pep talk” for one team’s upcoming football practices, and in particular, to motivate that team’s quarterback. “Nathan, throw some dimes. Lead your team, man,” Morgan said into a camera.
Other Gophers athletes, including returning men’s basketball player Isaiah Ihnen, have said on social media they are open for business.
Elsewhere, Gophers backup quarterback Zach Annexstad was hawking a T-shirt for $34.99, while Gophers tight end Ko Kieft tweeted a picture of his red mullet in a call for business inquiries.
“My mom thinks I’m handsome,” he wrote. “I think a company could take that information and run with it in a marketing campaign.”
Sam Pickerign, who is buried on the Gophers QB depth chart, also had jokes on Twitter. “Which companies would like to use my profile as a Division I student athlete in order to promote their products? I have 438 followers and am quite handsome.”