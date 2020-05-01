One year in, Gersson Rosas confident in the Timberwolves' identity, and future

Rosas said his staff is using the same diligence during the pandemic to determine the organization’s approach and to gather information. The Wolves touch base with as many other pro sports teams — domestic and international — and corporate experts daily to educate themselves about what others are doing and thinking about ways to better prepare themselves for what is to come. That includes development, technology, the draft and returning to play.

“We need to know what’s going on outside of our four walls,” Rosas said. “We don’t know when the bell is going to ring, but we’re going to be prepared. ... We know who we are, what we believe in and what we need to do and we’re on a path and a process that we’re very excited about.”

Rosas is confident there are brighter days ahead. Minnesota could possess three of the top 33 picks in this year’s draft to add to what’s already the NBA’s youngest roster.

“Which means a lot of work and a lot of challenges, but it also means a lot of upside and a lot of opportunity around a couple of special players that are very early in their careers, and that has me very excited,” Rosas said.