On the NFL: Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell knows all about perseverance

Minnesota is McCardell’s fourth stop as a receivers coach. He coached in Washington (2010-11), the University of Maryland (2014-15), where he mentored Stefon Diggs, and the Jaguars the past four seasons.

It’s safe to say players aren’t likely to roll their eyes when a guy like McCardell shifts into coachspeak and says things like, “You got to work your butt off and prove yourself every time your feet touch the grass.”

Not when he was the 45th of 46 receivers drafted in 1991. Not when 41 of the 44 receivers drafted ahead of him never made the Pro Bowl. Not when McCardell made two Pro Bowls and collected two Super Bowl rings, the last one coming when he caught two touchdown passes as the Bucs won Super Bowl XXXVII in the 2002 season.

“My mind-set never changed,” McCardell said. “I knew I was better than a lot of guys who were drafted ahead of me. I just needed a shot. Bill gave me my first shot. And I learned so much from him. How to work hard and to work the right way.”

Then Tom Coughlin gave McCardell a chance to become a starter in Jacksonville in 1996. And by then the money was getting much better for players, even though the salary cap was $40.7 million — about $1.3 million less than what Dak Prescott will average in the first three years of the deal he signed this month.