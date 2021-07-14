On deck for MLB's 2nd half: Trades, playoff races and prizes

SAN FRANCISCO — Across the globe, everybody is watching Shohei Ohtani in awe and intrigue.

Major League Baseball can only love the attention from around the world surrounding the Angels’ two-way star and the spotlight he’s brought to the sport.

Can Ohtani keep this up? An encore to a sensational first half? He leads the majors with 33 home runs and has shown no signs of slowing down or slumping — and should soon have a healthy Mike Trout back in the lineup with him.

Pitchers across the big leagues are doing their part so far, too.

There have already been seven no-hitters in the majors this season, matching the mark for most in one year during the modern era. The record of eight was set in 1884, the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

Will Jacob deGrom, Walker Buehler and Gerrit Cole join the list soon? And will the uproar over sticky substances tamp down?

Manager Torey Lovullo and the Arizona Diamondbacks are eager for a fresh start, determined to forget that record 24-game road losing streak in which they went more than two months without a win out of Chase Field.