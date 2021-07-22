Olympics: Gophers sophomore James Freeman is Botswana's best swimmer ever

“It was an exciting moment when they got it through to me that I’d be on the team,” Freeman said. “It’s definitely something I’ve thought about my whole career. I’ve always had 2020 circled on my calendar. It’s always something I’ve wanted to achieve along the way in my career.”

His career started back when he was 7 years old. His mother was his first coach, and after he outgrew her tutelage, Freeman joined a club team at age 11. That’s when he realized he was actually pretty good.

“It clicked when I started swimming internationally on the junior team for Botswana,” Freeman said. “That’s when I realized I wanted to take this seriously. That was probably when I was about 12 years old or 13 years old.”

“Then in high school, I went to South Africa and ended up at Tuks Swimming Club in Pretoria,” Freeman added. “I swam there throughout high school, and the logical next step for me was to look at a place in college swimming.”

That’s how he ended up with the Gophers. He wanted to continue his career, and the University of Minnesota offered a good balance of solid athletics and academics. He eventually came to Minnesota for a campus visit ... after he had already committed.