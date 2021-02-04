Offseason patience serves Twins

Derek Falvey admitted a couple of years ago, after some so-so free-agent pickups just before, or during, spring training, that he’s not actually a fan of the patient approach to the open market, that he would prefer a sped-up process that gives rosters more clarity without a winter of what-ifs.

Strange, considering how good he’s getting at waiting.

After nearly three months with a roster seemingly frozen by the Minnesota frost, Falvey and the Twins sprung into action as January came to a close, and in just 12 days revamped their defense, buttressed the pitching staff, and performed an encore of the most successful free agent signing in team history.

Patience seems to pay off, again.

“You always want to be flexible, so you’re able to react to opportunity,” Falvey, the Twins’ president of baseball operations, said during training camp in 2019. “That being said, starting the cycle of another season with some certainty, we’ve learned, has its benefits.”