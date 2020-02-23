Offense snaps scoring slump

EVANSTON, Ill. — Daniel Oturu had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Minnesota beat Northwestern 83-57 on Sunday.

Marcus Carr added 18 points and Gabe Kalscheur and Payton Willis had 14 apiece for the Gophers (13-13, 7-9), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Pete Nance led last-place Northwestern (6-20, 1-15) with 11 points. Ryan Young added 10 points for the Wildcats, who have lost 11 straight.

Oturu, one of the top big men in the Big Ten, blocked three shots and shot 3 for 5 from 3-point range in addition to his 15th double-double. The 6-foot-10 sophomore entered Sunday as the second-leading scorer in the league with 19.6 points per game and the top rebounder with 11.4 per game.

Oturu’s one-handed dunk gave the Gophers a 55-34 lead with 13:21 remaining. His career-high third 3-pointer extended the margin to 61-38. Willis’ 3 gave Minnesota its biggest lead at 78-49.

The Gophers halted their offensive woes, shooting 48.4% from the field and made 14 of 30 from beyond the arc. Minnesota entered Sunday shooting 41.5% overall and 31.3% from 3-point range.

Northwestern went 38.7% from the field and 16.7% on 3s and was outrebounded 48-29.

